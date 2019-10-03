A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 6A
Etowah at Pell City
Last meeting: The Blue Devils won 8-6 (2018)
Series: Etowah leads 9-3
Outlook: The good news for the Panthers (1-4, 0-3) is they’ve received a two-week reprieve from facing stout Region 6 competition. The not-so-good news? Pell City comes off a bye week facing a matchup with Etowah, a team averaging 43.8 points per game. The Blue Devils are coming off their lowest-scoring performance in a 26-20 win over Fort Payne. Pell City played this contest close on the road a season ago, and maybe head coach Wayne Lee’s bunch is battle-tested enough from region play to give the Panthers a much-needed home win against an undefeated Etowah team that has racked up its wins against mostly-inferior competition.
Class 5A
Sylacauga at St. Clair County
Last meeting: The Aggies won 44-13 (2018)
Series: Sylacauga leads 1-0
Outlook: The Aggies (5-1, 2-1) will begin their second stretch of games against Region 5 opponents tonight against a Saints team that isn’t producing many points and is giving up 40.2 points per game. Sylacauga running backs Jordan Ridgeway and Maleek Pope combined for 193 rushing yards and five touchdowns in just over a half of action in a 45-8 rout of rival Childersburg in Week 5. Expect both backs to be fed the ball early and often, and if the score gets out of hand by halftime, Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith will have opportunities to get his younger players meaningful reps in live-game action.
Moody at Munford
Last meeting: The Lions won 21-7 (2018)
Series: Munford leads 6-1
Outlook: With both teams a game behind the top four squads in the region and just four games remaining to make up ground, those variables serve to elevate the importance of this region matchup between the Blue Devils (2-3, 1-2) and Lions (3-3, 1-2). Munford quarterback Jay Tuck and the running back tandem of Taariq Johnson and Sylvester Smith seem to be hitting a nice stride as the defense has performed well in back-to-back victories over Springville and rival Lincoln. Picking up another home win should bolster the Lions’ resolve as they fight for a shot at the postseason.
Class 4A
Holtville at Lincoln
Last meeting: The Bulldogs won 23-21 (2018)
Series: Holtville leads 4-3
Outlook: Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker and the Golden Bears (3-2, 2-0) must dust off the disappointment from last week and put their focus on the four-game Region 4 stretch that begins tonight against Holtville. Lincoln’s defense has to be prepared to face packages featuring Bulldogs’ senior pro-style quarterback Drake Baker and junior dual-threat signal-caller Braxton Buck. Offensively, Lincoln quarterback Javion Surles must not allow Holtville to contain him and take command of the contest early.
Class 3A
Wellborn at B.B. Comer
Last meeting: The Panthers won 35-6 (2018)
Series: Wellborn leads 4-1
Outlook: The Tigers (2-3, 1-2) have had an up-and-down season as head coach Adam Fossett’s players work through growing pains in the coach’s second season at the helm. The Panthers (6-0, 3-0), led by quarterback Jett Smith, average more than 50 points per game while Wellborn’s defense limits opponents to just over 11 points per contest. Wellborn has the upper hand not just in sheer firepower, but also its veteran leadership (13 seniors, 15 juniors). The Tigers might be young (six seniors, three juniors), but they haven’t been afraid to fight, taking nearly all of their opponents to the limit. Tigers junior running back Raphaele Johnson put together his best performance of the season against Talladega County Central with 211 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Class 2A
LaFayette at Fayetteville
Last meeting: The Bulldogs won 41-7 (2018)
Series: LaFayette leads 3-0
Outlook: So far, it’s been a feel-good season for Fayetteville (4-1, 1-1) and head coach John Limbaugh, whose team has hit just one bump in the road at Reeltown (a 63-14 loss in Week 2). The Wolves resume Region 4 play against a LaFayette team coming off a 14-6 defeat at the hands of 1A Notasulga. Fayetteville must slow down Bulldogs senior running back Ke’Andrae Peterson, who averages 6.0 yards per carry. The Wolves got some big carries out of running back Brady Ritchey in a 32-26 victory over Francis Marion in Week 5, and pairing him with running back Luke White will help take pressure off the rotating quarterback/wide receiver tandem of Blake Machen and Pacey DeLoach.
Class 1A
Ragland at Appalachian
Last meeting: The Purple Devils won 56-7 (2018)
Series: Ragland leads 26-14
Outlook: Appalachian (5-1, 2-0) has something going for it that it hasn’t had since 2013 -- a two-game winning streak in region play. Prior to the start of the season, the Eagles were riding a not-so-impressive 25-game losing streak against region foes dating back to a 48-0 loss to Donoho in 2014. Tonight’s game against Ragland, a team that has reached the playoffs in four of its last five seasons, might tell fans whether Appalachian’s recent success is an anomaly, or it could expose just how far off the rails the season has gone for the Purple Devils.
Talladega County Central at Spring Garden
Last meeting: The Panthers won 42-14 (2018)
Series: Tied at 3-3-1
Outlook: The struggle continues for TC Central (0-5, 0-3) as it must travel to face defending region champion Spring Garden at Panther Stadium. The Panthers (4-1, 2-0) will look to keep the momentum against a Fighting Tigers team that is two seasons removed from finishing as a region runner-up. This will be one of those contests where TC Central must lean towards positive takeaways and focus on the growth and development of its young squad.