A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 4A
Talladega at Midfield
Last meeting: Patriots won 32-21 (2018)
Series: Midfield leads 1-0
Outlook: The Tigers (2-2, 2-1) will attempt to rebound from last week’s 31-13 loss to region opponent Lincoln. Midfield, a 3A program, enters the contest undefeated with an offense that averages 36 points per game. Talladega head coach Shannon Felder will have to balance the desire to best the Patriots with ensuring the Tigers get out of this non-region encounter with as few injuries as possible. If Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales is given time to survey the field and uses his legs to create opportunities, the Tigers may be able to get back above .500.
Class 3A
B.B. Comer at Talladega County Central
Last meeting: The Tigers won 30-24 (2018)
Series: Comer leads 5-2
Outlook: The Fighting Tigers (0-4, 0-3) go into tonight’s homecoming game looking for their first win of the season. Through four games, TC Central has been outscored 170-38. Fighting Tigers head coach Chris Mahand’s young squad must contend with a Comer (1-3, 1-2) team that, according to head coach Adam Fossett, experienced its first true setback in its growing pains after a 43-14 loss to Region 6 foe Randolph County in Week 4. In a battle of young but eager teams, the Tigers have an edge with their offensive talent. Fossett said Brian Bradford, Raphaele Johnson and Devonta Carmichael all continue to progress, and while he may not be the best at being patient, his young, hungry team, with just six seniors in the mix, has a bright future.
Class 2A
Francis Marion at Fayetteville
Last meeting: The Wolves won 19-8 (2015)
Series: Fayetteville leads 2-0
Outlook: The Wolves (3-1) come off a bye week with the memories of a historic 75-36 victory over Central Coosa still fresh. The performance set a school record for points in a game. It seems Wolves head coach John Limbaugh is going back to his quarterback timeshare approach, as there appears to be packages for senior quarterback Blake Machen and sophomore Pacey DeLoach. When DeLoach lines up at quarterback, Machen moves to wide receiver, and vice-versa. Both have shown they can make plays regardless of where they line up. A victory over the Rams puts the Wolves on a winning streak going into a tough four-game stretch against Region 4 opposition.
Class 1A
Vincent at Winterboro
Last meeting: The Yellow Jackets won 57-14 (2018)
Series: Vincent leads 22-12-2
Outlook: If Bulldogs head coach Alan Beckett wants to set a tone going into Region 5 play next week, he’ll need his team to repeat the second-half performance from Winterboro’s 42-6 rout against Talladega County Central a week ago. When Bulldogs quarterback Isaiah Holland is hitting his spots in the passing game, it forces teams to respect his arm, which opens the field for his Cam Newton-like aggressiveness when on the run. He’s not afraid to lower his shoulder and steamroll an opponent or two. Wide receiver Kameron Edwards showed he can be a deep option for Holland, and the Bulldogs’ defensive front seven, when lined up correctly, can consistently apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
Victory Christian at Coosa Christian
Last meeting: The Conquerors won 10-7 (2018)
Series: The Lions lead 5-2
Outlook: The Lions (2-2, 1-1) have experienced up-and-down performances throughout the season, but the swings in either direction haven’t proven to be extreme. A win for Victory Christian gives head coach Bruce Breland’s squad a two-game winning streak going into a critical Week 6 contest with Region 5 foe Winterboro.