A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 6A
Pell City at Fort Payne
Last meeting: The Panthers won 21-17 (2018)
Series: Fort Payne leads 6-3
Outlook: Pell City looks to win its season opener for the fourth straight year. The Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Wildcats a season ago, and that type of scrappy determination in the fourth quarter may be needed to kick-start Wayne Lee’s second season as head coach with a victory. The combination of continuity on the offensive line and a speedy skill position group could be beneficial for Panthers senior quarterback Mitchell Gossett, who Lee said had a strong summer at 7-on-7s, paired with a great fall camp. With just two weeks separating Pell City from a crucial matchup against Region 6 foe Oxford, the Panthers must build as much momentum as they can because the games beyond Week 2 don’t get any easier.
Class 5A
Sylacauga at Leeds
Last meeting: The Aggies won 56-10 (2018)
Series: Leeds leads 3-2
Outlook: Sylacauga’s veer offense stayed the course in the previous matchup against Leeds as five Aggies accounted for six of the squad’s seven offensive touchdowns. Of those to reach paydirt, Jordan Ridgeway, Journey Stockdale and Dax Flora return to the backfield, as does sophomore Maleek Pope, who scored against the Green Wave on a 60-yard interception return a year ago. Pope, who was incorporated into the mix on offense late last season, is primed to be Sylacauga’s next breakout running back. A win for head coach Matt Griffith would bring his career total to 100. Leeds will debut its new head coach, Jerry Hood, who won a state championship with Clay-Chalkville in 2014.
Class 4A
Childersburg at Shelby County
Last meeting: The Tigers won 13-0 (2018)
Series: Childersburg leads 27-9
Outlook: The Tigers shut down the Wildcats at home in 2018 primarily due to a strong defensive effort, and Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly will likely lean on the defense again, this time in Columbiana. Tonight’s contest will be the first test for quarterback Cameron Thrash, who played wide receiver and was the team’s offensive MVP last season. Senior center Kishon Reynolds will be among the five offensive lineman tasked with protecting Thrash and opening up holes for the Tigers’ offense. An early win could help Childersburg’s players and coaches move forward from the five-game losing streak that ended their 2018 campaign.