A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 6A
Chelsea at Pell City
Last meeting: The Panthers won 10-7 (2018)
Series: Pell City leads 2-1
Outlook: The Panthers (2-7) will try to finish their season on a high note after going 0-6 in Region 6 play. Chelsea (4-5) is a playoff-bound team from Region 5 that has the spectre of a first-round playoff matchup against Region 6 champion Oxford looming. While outcomes in region play haven’t been what Panthers head coach Wayne Lee might have hoped for in his first two seasons, his teams are 5-2 in non-region matchups. A victory sends Pell City’s 21-strong senior class out in the best possible fashion considering the circumstances.
Class 4A
Moody at Talladega
Last meeting: The Tigers won 23-7 (2018)
Series: The Blue Devils lead 4-3
Outlook: Talladega (5-3) can clinch a winning season for the second time in three years with a win over 5A Moody (3-6). Regardless of the outcome, the Tigers are headed back to the playoffs for the third straight year, this time as a No. 3 seed. Talladega’s 13 seniors should cherish this regular-season finale at home, even if it doesn’t end up being the last game they play at Mary Dumas Stadium. This matchup against a Blue Devils squad that surrenders 29.3 points per game presents a good opportunity for Tigers junior quarterback Nigel Scales and his offensive contemporaries to fine-tune key areas going into the postseason.
Anniston at Childersburg
Last meeting: The Bulldogs won 23-0 (2018)
Series: Anniston leads 4-1
Outlook: The Tigers (3-6) will play host to playoff-bound Anniston (5-4) in a battle for pride and for a chance to get the bad taste of a shutout loss from a year ago out of their mouths. For quarterback Cameron Thrash, safety Terry Thomas and a dozen other Childersburg seniors, this will be the final opportunity to shine at John Cox Stadium. The Tigers must find a way to slow a Bulldogs’ unit that puts up 31.7 points per game. A win would give Childersburg one more than it had a year ago.
Class 1A
Sumiton Christian at Victory Christian
Last meeting: The Lions won 13-7 (2018)
Series: The Eagles lead 2-1
Outlook: The phrase “flying under the radar” doesn’t do enough justice to describe the type of season Victory Christian (5-4) has produced in Bruce Breland’s first year as head coach. Senior running back Lee Yeager, tight end Pate Cheatwood and fullback Ty Chasteen provided freshman quarterback Dalton Lewellyn with the weapons he needed to thrive as he received the proverbial baptism by fire and grew throughout the season. Through nine games, Sumiton Christian (1-8) has surrendered 36 points per game. A victory for the Lions would push their season total to six, the same as the number of seniors on the team.
Talladega County Central at Central Coosa
Last meeting: The Fighting Tigers won 40-6 (2018)
Series: TC Central leads 1-0
Outlook: The Fighting Tigers (0-9) haven’t had a winless season since 1991 in then-head coach Sam Young’s second year at the helm. TC Central gives up 40 points per game, but that number is eclipsed by the Cougars (0-9), who’ve allowed 52.1 points per outing. Both teams’ offensive outputs for the season have been sparse. This game could end up ugly in one of two ways -- it could be a really low-scoring affair, or both defenses could struggle to the point where it mirrors Central Coosa’s 2016 finale against Childersburg (the Tigers won 82-64). The good news for both squads is there has to be a winner when it’s all said and done.
Gaylesville at Alabama School for the Deaf
Last meeting: The Trojans won 60-38 (2018)
Series: Gaylesville leads 8-4
Outlook: The Silent Warriors (4-4) can finish the season above .500 with a victory over the Trojans (1-8), who enter the contest at Kiwanis Field looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. ASD will attempt to bounce back from a 44-18 loss to rival Florida School for the Deaf. Expect to see heavy doses of Silent Warriors running backs Michael Paige and Cory McKinnie. The game marks the end of the legend of Tanner Wood, an Alabama School for the Blind student who joined the Silent Warriors last season and inspired many through his efforts at quarterback. Wood is 8-5 as ASD’s starting QB.