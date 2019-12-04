TALLADEGA -- The Talladega High School boys basketball team defeated Handley 70-67 on Tuesday night at Chuck Miller Arena.
Handley led 23-14 after one quarter, but the host Tigers roared back to take control 34-30 at halftime.
Talladega’s 26-point surge in the third period put the team ahead 60-49 going into the final stanza, but Handley hit three consecutive 3s to trim the margin to two.
Talladega senior guard Kobe Simmons led the home team with 22 points and added 12 rebounds. Senior guard D’Corian Wilson finished his night with 18 points and six assists, while junior guard Arron Greene posted 18 points and nine rebounds.
Talladega (4-0) will travel to face Sylacauga (6-1) on Friday night at 7:30.
GIRLS
Childersburg 68, Central Coosa 19
At Rockford, the Lady Tigers distributed the ball well in a rout of the Lady Cougars on Tuesday night.
Childersburg senior point guard Eunique McKinney led a group of eight players who put up points in the contest. She gave the Lady Tigers a 13-point, eight-steal and four-rebound effort.
Lady Tigers senior small forward Jakiah Roston (12 points, four steals), sophomore shooting guard Kayja Swain (10 points, four steals, four rebounds) and seventh-grade point guard Rakiya Spell (10 points, three steals) also finished in double figures. Senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Childersburg (7-0) will host Sacred Heart (5-3) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Monday
Childersburg 69, B.B. Comer 17
At Sylacauga, the visiting Lady Tigers cruised to a victory.
Ke”Asia McKinney led her squad with 15 points and added two steals, three boards and two blocks. Eunique McKinney notched 14 points while adding four steals and four rebounds.
Kayja Swain contributed 12 points, five steals and five rebounds. Nine Lady Tigers scored in the win.