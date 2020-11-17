PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Pell City, Childersburg girls claim victories

TALLADEGA -- Tori Winslett scored a career-high 40 points and dished out five assists in Pell City’s 72-44 win at Talladega on Tuesday night.
The junior guard went 16 of 21 from the field, including 7 of 9 from behind the arc.
Winslett’s backcourt mate, Reagan Tarver, also had a big game as she scored 20 points.
With the win, the Lady Panthers improved to 4-1 on the season.
Pell City will travel to St.Clair County on Friday at 6 p.m.
CHILDERSBURG 58, FAYETTEVILLE 33
At Fayetteville, Kamareona Simmons filled up the stat sheet Monday for the Lady Tigers. The eighth-grader had 17 points, seven steals, seven rebounds and three assists for Childersburg (2-0).
Shakira Harrison recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Lady Tigers, and Kayla Swain added 10 points, six steals and two rebounds.
Childersburg travels to Sylacauga on Friday at 6 p.m.