PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kobe Simmons scores 30 in Talladega victory

Kobe Simmons scored 30 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in Talladega’s 90-61 win over Carver-Birmingham on Saturday in the Choo-Choo Classic at Shades Valley.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Talladega (8-3).
Arron Green had a strong outing as he scored 18 points to go along with eight boards. D’Corian Wilson added a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.
JD Castleberry and Rontavious Barclay both had nine points for the Tigers.
Talladega will return to action Thursday, Dec. 26, at 4:30 p.m. vs. Madison County in the Don Webb Sr. Classic at Scottsboro.
FRIDAY
SYLACAUGA 60, BRIARWOOD 50
At Hoover, Shannon Grant scored 17 points to lead Sylacauga in the Big Orange Classic.
Crews Proctor scored 13 points for Sylacauga, while Chris Twymon chipped in nine.
The Aggies (10-4) took six charges on defense en route to the win.
Sylacauga will return to action Monday at Anniston at 7:30 p.m.
WINTERBORO 58, SHELBY COUNTY 50
At Childersburg, Class 1A Winterboro overcame a slow start to force overtime and overtake 5A Shelby County 58-50 on the final day of the Childersburg Christmas Classic.
Trailing 27-11 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 35-19 to tie the game 46-all.
Senior Cameron Pointer scored five of his 11 points during the extra minutes.
“We got off to an extremely slow start,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “Once again, I don’t know what’s been going on with these slow starts, but we’re just going to go back to work. I’ll put in a little bit more work.”
Senior Kameron Edwards paced Winterboro with 14 points, while senior Brandon Dandridge contributed 12. Senior Josh Tanner provided all 11 of his points after the intermission.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 during the three-day tournament. They lost to Central Coosa 61-60 on Wednesday night, then fell to Helena 59-40 on Thursday.
“We faced some good competition,” Smith said. “I want to thank (Childersburg head) coach (Johnny) Johnson for allowing us to be in the (tournament). We faced the talent we wanted to face and we’ve seen a lot of things we want to work on and things we didn’t do well.”
The Bulldogs (6-6) will host Childersburg on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 58,
TALLADEGA 41
Childersburg improved to 13-2 by defeating Talladega on the final day of Talladega County Central’s Christmas Tournament.
Eunique McKinney led the way for Childersburg with 17 points. Ke’Asia McKinney scored 13, while Jakiah Roston chipped in nine.
Childersburg will return to action Jan.3 at Winterboro at 6 p.m.
Talladega will return to the hardwood Jan.2 at Cleburne County. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.