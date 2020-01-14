PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Childersburg sweeps Oak Grove

Childersburg High School senior power forward Demetrius Huff delivered a double-double and propelled the Tigers to a 77-43 victory over Class 4A, Area 8 foe Oak Grove on Tuesday night.
The senior finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Junior guard Ja’Ruis Celestine chipped in 12 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds, while junior guard Lamarr Duncan added 11 points, five assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Childersburg (15-6, 6-0) will clash with area foe Montevallo (14-6, 4-0) on Thursday night at 7:30.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 63, OAK GROVE 3
At Bessemer, Childersburg cruised to a victory to remain unbeaten in 4A, Area 8 play.
Eighth-grade center Aubrey Foy led Childersburg with 10 points. Senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney secured nine rebounds for the Lady Tigers, while senior point guard Eunique McKinney led the team with seven steals.
Childersburg (18-3, 6-0) will travel to face Montevallo on Thursday night at 6.
MONDAY
BOYS
TALLADEGA 68, CENTRAL COOSA 42
At Rockford, the 4A defending state champion Tigers secured a win over the 2A defending state champion Cougars.
Talladega senior guard Kobe Simmons paced his squad with 22 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Arron Greene contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, while junior forward Michael McGregor made an impact with 11 rebounds.
The Tigers (14-4, 5-0) will host 4A, Area 9 foe Lincoln on Thursday night at 7 at Chuck Miller Arena.