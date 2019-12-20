PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Childersburg girls split 2 games in tourney

HOWELL’S COVE -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team fell to Shelby County 73-58 on Friday in the Lady Fighting Tigers Christmas Tournament at Talladega County Central.
Ke’Asia McKinney led the way for Childersburg with 28 points.
Eunique McKinney had 14 points for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Wildcats got it done from the charity stripe as they went 19 of 23. Childersburg went 6 of 10 from the line.
Childersburg defeated Paul Bryant 48-29 in its second game of the day.
Eunique McKinney led the way with 19 points and five steals. Rakiya Spell scored 10 points, while Gabby Wilson chipped in seven.
Childersburg (10-2) takes on Talladega tonight at 6:30.
BOYS
HILLCREST-TUSCALOOSA 82,
TALLADEGA 63
At Irondale, Talladega fell in the Shades Valley Choo-Choo Classic on Friday. The loss puts Talladega at 7-3 on the season.
Hillcrest outscored Talladega 30-15 in the second quarter to take a 52-30 lead into halftime.
D’Corian Wilson led the Tigers with 19 points. Kobe Simmons added 16, and Nigel Scales chipped in 11.
The Tigers will take on Carver-Birmingham today at 1:30 p.m. at Shades Valley.
LINCOLN 55,
SAKS 51
At Alexandria, the Golden Bears lost a double-digit lead but were able to hold on in the Champion Classic on Friday afternoon.
With the win, Lincoln improved to 5-3 on the season.
Javion Surles led the way for the Golden Bears with 21 points. The senior guard came up big down the stretch as he scored the last six points for his squad.
Tre Garrett scored 11 points for Lincoln.
Lincoln will meet Alexandria tonight at 6.