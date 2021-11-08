Prep basketball: Pell City's Winslett signs with Gadsden State

PELL CITY—Victoria Winslett’s dream of playing college basketball became a reality on Thursday afternoon when she signed scholarship papers to play basketball at Gadsden State Community College.
“I’m really excited,” Winslett said. “He ( Gadsden State head coach Brain Phillips) has a really good program and the effort that he showed in recruiting me. He (Phillips) is a really nice guy, and they play really hard. They mostly run a zone back to man (on defense). They play at a high pace. That really fits my style of drive and kick mostly.”
Winslett had several offers from Auburn University in Montgomery and Johnson University, but she felt that Gadsden State was the place for her.
“It just felt like home,” she said. “I had offers from bigger schools, but I saw how bad he wanted me, and I was like I see a fit here.”
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee has been a part of Winslett’s basketball journey since she attended a basketball camp when she was in fifth grade. Lee said that Winslett has put in the time in the gym over the years to earn this opportunity. Lee feels that Gadsden State is a great fit for Winslett.
“She’s an extremely hard worker,” Lee said. “She could’ve obviously gone somewhere bigger, but she felt like this is where she needed to go to develop more. We felt like she would get better offers after these two years. The style of basketball that they like to play they like to penetrate and kick. That’s one of the things that she gets in trouble with me for is kicking instead of taking the shot. It will be different in college than it is in high school because it is a different game.”
Winslett had a stellar junior season. She averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Winslett exploded for 40 points against Talladega last season.
Lee hopes that Winslett will have more performances like she did against Talladega where she looked to score instead of thinking about passing first like she has in the past.
“I’m hoping that this will alleviate the pressure because she puts a ton of pressure on herself and I put a ton of pressure on her,” Lee said. “She still thinks pass first and we have really been working on changing that thought process to score first. Like Coach Phillips told her you don’t pass until you get two on you. One person helping is not enough. When you get two on you then you can make the pass. Her teammates are all a year old and now they are able to make the plays, so we are looking for really big things this season.”
Winslett feels she will be more comfortable in her role this season for the Panthers. Last season, Winslett went from being a role player to Pell City’s primary scorer.
“I want to be a better leader,” Winslett said. I think last year at times I struggled because like she (coach Jennifer Lee) said my role changed dramatically. I went from a role player to the leader. I’ll do a better job this year. Hopefully, we can capture the area championship that has been eluding us.”
Winslett and the Panthers will open the season on Friday in the St. James Tournament.