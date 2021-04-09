Prep basketball: Lincoln’s Bailey Gowers signs with Southern Union

EASTABOGA — Bailey Gowers is a multi-sport athlete at Lincoln that plays volleyball, basketball, softball as well as runs cross country. But when it came to making a decision as to which sport she wanted to pursue in college, it was an easy decision for Gowers.
“Basketball has been my one true love,” Gowers said. “When I was in seventh grade, I was so small. Everyone told me that you are not going to play college basketball because you are too small. I have always been an underdog. This is the one sport that I never get tired of. It is the one sport that is always fun and enjoyable no matter what. If practice was bad, I still had fun. It’s not like that all the other sports.”
Gowers’ decision to pursue the game that she loves paid off as she signed scholarship papers to Southern Union on Friday night at Eastaboga Baptist Church.
“I never thought that I would sign to play basketball,” Gowers said. “At the beginning of the year, I had no offers and I wasn’t really putting myself out there yet. This came up and Coach (LeMont) Herring is great and I love him. It is a dream come true, it is a blessing.”
Gowers had a breakout season for the Golden Bears. The senior forward took her game to another level as she averaged 23 points per game. The 515 points that she scored this season is a single-season record at Lincoln. Gowers had five games where she scored 30 points or more this season including a 34-point performance against St. Clair County in the area tournament.
“Seeing softball getting taken away (last season due to COVID), I wanted to give basketball everything that I had,” she said. “My goal was to score 300 points this year and I went way over that. Any game could’ve been my last game, so that drove me to step up my game. I knew if I wanted to play college ball I would have to go to a new level so I worked hard and did it.”
A position change played a vital role in Gowers’ success this season. Gowers began her varsity career as a guard but this season she moved to the low post where she dominated.
With the position change, Gowers went to her mom, Misty Ralyea who played college basketball at Wallace State for two years and at Jacksonville State for help.
“My mom played college ball and she taught me everything I know about playing in the post,” Gowers said. “She taught me no matter your size you can box them out and outrebound them is all you have to do.”
Lincoln head coach Jessica Butterworth is elated that Gowers will have an opportunity to play basketball for at least two more years. Butterworth said she has enjoyed coaching Gowers for the past three seasons.
“She is going to have great success there,” Butterworth said. “She is going to keep growing and getting better. She is going to have a coach and athletes pushing her. She is going to have a new family in the basketball team that is going to help her reach her full potential.”
Gowers excelled in every sport she participated in during her senior campaign. In the fall, she played a role in the cross-country team making the state meet. In volleyball, she was the MVP of the Talladega County tournament and she was named the 4A-5A Talladega County Player of the Year.
“I never would have imaged that,” she said about the success she had this year. “I put in a lot of hard work and the thought that this may be my last game is what drove me. I wanted to be remembered and leave my mark.”