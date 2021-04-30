Prep basketball: Comer’s Raven McCain signs with Snead State

SYLACAUGA — Raven McCain’s dream of playing college basketball became a reality on Thursday as she signed scholarship papers to Snead State in Boaz.
McCain is the first female basketball player from B.B. Comer to sign a scholarship in over a decade.
“It is a big achievement,” McCain said. “Ever since I began playing basketball I told myself that I was good enough to play on the college level. That was my plan since I began playing basketball. I always push myself because it is always room for improvement.”
McCain had several offers from other colleges but she felt like Snead State was the best fit for her.
“I am excited to sign with Snead State,” McCain said. “I had other schools looking at me but Snead State gave me the opportunity to come practice with their girls to see what everything was like. They made it feel like I was already at home.”
McCain had a stellar senior campaign for the Tigers. The third team all-state guard averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 3,9 steals per game for the Tigers. B.B. Comer had a successful 2020-2021 season as they finished with a 17-8 record.
McCain played her best when her team needed her the most. McCain scored 31 points to lead B.B. Comer to a 54-39 victory over Vincent in the Class 2A, Area 8 championship game.
The area championship was the first one in program history. It also ensures the Tigers’ second-ever appearance in the playoffs. The Tigers fell to Lanett 76-55 in the 2A Southeast subregion game.
“Coach Hale played a big part in our success,” McCain said. “Practices weren’t easy but we stuck with it. You could tell that we wanted to make history. With Coach Hale being there pushing us hard and us wanting to be great made that happen.”
B.B. Comer head coach Michael Hale said he believes that McCain was the best player in Talladega County this past season. Hale is confident that McCain will succeed on the next level.
“The impact that she had on our team nobody else could do that,” Hale said.” That’s how she will be in college. However far she goes is how far they will go. If she wants to lock in and pay attention to both ends of the court she will dominate.”
McCain will be combo guard at Snead State, but she said that they can expect her to come in and do whatever the team needs her to do.
“They can expect an all-around player,” she said. “I can be in the post, I can dribble with both hands, I can shoot and I just know the game of basketball. If I get a gap in the lane I am going to take it. If I am left open I am going to shoot it. If someone is guarding me that’s smaller than me, I’m going to take them into the paint.”
McCain is grateful for everyone that played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I thank Coach Hale for having high expectations of me,” she said. “I thank my family for telling me to practice because there is always room for improvement. They have always been on me as far as staying out of trouble, keeping my mind right, and focusing on what I want to be.”