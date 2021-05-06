Prep baseball: Sylacauga's Grant Walker signs with Marion Military Academy

SYLACAUGA-- Grant Walker signed scholarship papers to play baseball at Marion Military Academy on Friday afternoon.
The junior college is located in Marion, Alabama.
“I am excited,” Walker said. “I’m ready to get up there and start playing. I’m excited about the new journey of my life and start opening up some stuff. I am really excited about it.”
Walker had offers from Division II schools and other junior colleges, but he felt Marion Military could offer him more than the other schools could.
“They gave me one of the best offers and I really like the coach up there,” Walker said. “I am going to go there and have a chance to play right away. I really like the coach; I think he is going to help me a lot when I get up there.”
Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell is proud that Walker will have the chance to pursue his dreams on the next level. Bell lauded the hard work that the senior pitcher/shortstop put in over the last year to earn this opportunity.
“It is a reward for years and years of hard work,” Bell said. “When we were shut down during the pandemic, he was one of the ones that came up with a plan. He put on tons of strength, tons of weight and never really stopped. He stayed in the weight room and he stayed in the cage. He did all that work with today in mind. He gave himself every opportunity to do so.”
Walker had a stellar senior campaign for the Aggies. At the plate, Walker had a .423 batting average with two home runs and 34 RBIs.
On the mound, Walker had a 5-2 record with a 2.48 ERA in 42.33 innings of action. The right-handed hurler led Sylacauga with 53 strikeouts this season.
“Statically he was our best hitter and best pitcher,” Bell said. “Defensively, he didn’t play his position one game this year. He is our everyday right fielder, but due to some injuries we played him at shortstop and he did a really good job there. We put him there because of how athletic he is and how hard he worked at it.”
As talented as he was on the field, Bell believes the best quality that Walker displayed this season was his leadership.
“That started in the weight room that started in our off-season conditioning,” Bell said. “He was one that led. He was really good at knowing how to get the best out of each guy. Sometimes he had a firm hand and sometimes it was a pat on the back. He did a really good job of being able to tell which one of those was needed. The guys loved it and they really responded to him because of the good leadership skills that he had.”
Walker said that Marion Military Academy is getting a student/athlete that is going to work hard every single day. He said he embraces the challenge of competing against some of the best athletes when he gets there.
“I heard that there are a lot of good athletes up there and that is where I want to go to get to the next level and behind that,” he said.