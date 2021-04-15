Prep baseball: Senior leads Aggies to comeback victory Childersburg

Sylacauga High School’s baseball team overcame a four-run deficit to defeat rival Childersburg 7-4 on Wednesday night.
“We told them before the game when it is those two teams playing you are going to have to take a punch,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “I thought they did a good job of answering back, staying engaged in the game and competition in the whole thing.
Luke Vincent gave the Aggies a dominant performance from the mound.
The senior pitched 6⅔ shutout innings of relief. Vincent recorded seven strikeouts while allowing only two hits and five walks.
“Luke was lights out in the game,” Bell said. “He kept us in the game until we could get back into it. He kept them at bay throughout the whole game. I thought he did a great job.”
Sylacauga starting pitcher Mitchell Culver struggled with his control in the first inning as he walked five batters. With the bases loaded, Culver hit a batter and walked another to give the Tigers a lead of 2-0.
A fielder’s choice by Kane Smith allowed a run to score to increase Childersburg led to 3-0. Casen Fields gave the Tigers a 4-0 on an RBI double to left field.
Culver would be pulled from the game after the hit.
Vincent entered the game with two on and one out. Vincent would walk the first batter he faced, but he would get the final two out with the base loaded jam.
It didn’t take Sylacauga long to get back into the game. The Aggies scored one run in the first and they scored three runs in the second to tie the game at 4-all.
Hayden Basinger hit a double to left field to score Riley Basinger and Dontavious Ware to cut the lead to 4-3.
Brantley Hammond tied the game up at 4-all with an RBI single to center field.
Sylacauga took control of the game in the fourth as they scored two runs to take a 6-4 lead.
Hayden Basinger would drive in his third run of the game as he hit a ground out to first base which allowed Vincent to score from third base to give Sylacauga a 5-4 lead.
Hammond would deliver a timely hit for the Aggies as he hit a double to center field which allowed Ware to score to make it 6-4.
Ware would add an insurance run in the sixth as he hit a double to left field to score Riley Basinger to increase the Aggies lead to 7-4.
Ware went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in his new spot in the lineup.
“I changed it from what it has normally been to play around with it to see what would happen if we put Ware at the top of the order instead at the bottom of the order,” Bell said. “That was really to get him some extra at bats because we got him back late from being hurt. He has fit in pretty well at the leadoff spot, he had a good night.”
Three to know
- The one, two and three hitters for the Aggies recorded eight hits and seven RBIs against Childersburg. Ware recorded three hits and an RBI. Hayden Basinger also had a big night as he recorded two hits and three RBIs. Hammond also drove in three runs on three hits.
- Houston Fields was losing pitcher for the Tigers. Fields allowed eight hits and seven runs in seven innings off the mound.
- Cannon Johnson and Casen Fields were responsible for all four of Childersburg’s hits on Wednesday. Johnson went two for three with a walk and run scored. Fields went two for three with an RBI.
Who said it
Bell on the performance of Childersburg pitcher Houston Fields: “He had a pretty gutsy effort. There were times where I thought that we were about to bust this thing open in the middle of the lineup and he would blow through us one, two, three. He kept us off balance. He threw two pitches for strikes, I thought he did a good job.”
Up next
Childersburg will host B.B. Comer on Friday at 6:30 p.m.