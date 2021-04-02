Prep baseball: Munford defeats area foe Cleburne County to clinch playoff berth

MUNFORD — Making the playoffs in baseball is a feat that Connor Morgan has always wanted to achieve. On Friday, it became a reality as Munford defeated Cleburne County 7-2 to clinch the schools’ fourth consecutive playoff appearance, excluding last year when the season ended abruptly due to lockdown.
Morgan played a major role in the win as he recorded six outs for the Lions.
Morgan started the season as the starting second baseman, but an injury last week forced him to move across the diamond to third base. Even though he hasn’t spent much time in his new position, Morgan looked like a natural as he was able to make plays effortlessly.
“My bat wasn’t hot today, so I’m glad that I was able to make those plays,” Morgan said. “I’m not our normal third baseman; he tore some tendons in his shoulder last week, so I’ve had to cover for him. I was ready. I’ve never made the playoffs, and we just clinched, so I am really happy.”
Morgan made several impressive plays in the field on Friday. The junior was able to field a bunt with his bare hand and throw a strike to the first baseman for an out. He also was able to tag out a runner attempt to go to third base off an assist from the left fielder Jace Harris.
“It means something to him, he’s a Munford kid, and he loves Munford,” Munford head coach Derek Stephens said. “When the ball is hit to him, it means something, so he is not going to make a mistake. If he does make a mistake, he’s going to be hard on himself. When it’s hit to him I don’t even have to watch because I know he is going to make the play.”
The Lions will play for the Class 4A, Area 7 title next week in a three-game series against Handley.
“We have a really good group,” Stephens said. “They have been playing baseball together for a really long time. They’re really scrappy, they can play small ball, and they can get hits in timely situations.”
Munford took control of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as they scored two runs to take a 4-2 lead. Corbin Smith hit an RBI double down the left-field line to score Graham Callahan. The Lions added a run later in the inning as Morgan reached on a dropped third strike which also allowed Corbin Smith to score from third base to make it 4-2.
Tyler Stephens would seal the win for the Lions in the sixth as he crushed a two-run double to left field, which made it 6-2.
Connor Fisher added an insurance run for the Lions as his sacrifice fly allowed Harris to tag up and score to make it 7-2.
Three to know
— Riley Brown was the winning pitcher for the Lions. The sophomore recorded four strikeouts while allowing five hits and two runs in the complete-game victory.
— Jace Harris, Corbin Smith, and Kade Keith recorded two hits apiece for Munford.
— With the win, Munford eliminated Cleburne County from postseason contention. According to Munford head coach Derek Stephens, this is the first time since 2005 that Cleburne County hasn’t made the playoffs.
Who said:
—Tyler Stephens on his two-run double in the sixth: “We had runners in scoring position, so I was like we needed to add to it. They (Cleburne County) are not a bad team, and I did what I had to do.”
Up next:
Munford travels to take on Donoho Saturday at 11 a.m.