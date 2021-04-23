Prep baseball: Fayetteville sweeps Isabella

FAYETTEVILLE-- Fayetteville High School’s baseball team swept Isabella to advance to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
The Wolves had an offensive explosion as they defeated the Mustangs 18-3 in the first game of the doubleheader then cruised to a 10-1 win in the second game.
“First of all you have to give thanks and glory to the Lord for allowing us to play today and allowing us to win so we can continue to play this great game of baseball,” Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said. “It feels great to win two and not have to deal with the weather (Saturday) and possibly playing on Monday. It is great to take two today.”
Fayetteville will host the winner of Ariton/Orange Beach in the second round.
In the first game, Fayetteville was able to get its bats going early and often. The Wolves scored two runs in the first and they scored five runs in the second inning to take a 7-1 lead.
Casen Bryant and Jacob Vice both hit two-run doubles in the second for Fayetteville.
After scoring another two runs in the third, the Wolves scored nine runs in the fifth to take an 18-2 lead. Evan Baker was responsible for four of the runs in the inning. The junior delivered a three-run triple to right field. A throwing error on the throw to third base allowed Baker to score to give the Wolves a 16-2 lead.
Baker went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored in the opening game of the series.
“I saw the pitches really well,” Baker said. “They threw some lefties at me. I tried to stay within myself and tried to get some extra-base knocks and drive in some runs. I wanted to get some runs on the board to help us win.”
Zeke DeLoach and Will Darden closed out the inning as they drove in the final two runs to give Fayetteville an 18-2 advantage.
“I am really proud of the way that we played that,” Phillips said. “Our bats came alive and we hit the ball very well. That’s something that we have continued to do in the last several games. That’s something that we will have to do if we are going to continue to play baseball.”
Pacey DeLoach earned the win off the mound for the Wolves. DeLoach recorded three strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in four innings of action on Friday.
In the second game, the Wolves were able to manufacture runs with aggressive base running.
With runners on first and third base, Sawyer Wales was thrown out at second base by Isabella’s pitcher. The throw to second base allowed Jacob Vice to score from third base to give Fayetteville a 1-0 advantage.
The Wolves scored two more times in a similar manner in the second as a runner scored from third on a steal attempt at second base. The Wolves also plated a run due to a rundown between first and second base which allowed a run to score from third.
“That was huge,” Phillips said. “It was good base running for us and mistakes on their part.”
Fayetteville also scored a run on a passed ball in the third.
Casen Bryant and Vice put them out of reach in the fourth as they recorded a pair of RBIs to boost the Wolves’ lead to 8-0.
In the sixth, Vice came up with another timely hit for Fayetteville as he hit an RBI single to make it 9-1.
“I connected a little bit, I was able to get some gap shots and get some RBIs,” Vice said.
Bryant added an insurance run in the seventh as he hit an RBI single to center field to score Pacey DeLoach.
Brady Butler earned the win off the mound for the Wolves. The sophomore struck out six batters while only allowing six hits and two runs.
Vick said it is a great feeling to get back to the second round of the playoffs.
“It is a feeling that is crazy to explain,” Vick said. My sophomore year, we lost in round one to Ranburne. Last season got cut short due to COVID. To advance to the second round this year feels good.”