Prep baseball: 4 area players earn all-state honors

East central Alabama was well-represented on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state baseball teams, which were released Sunday.
The Daily Home’s coverage area had four players selected all-state, including three first-team team selections.
Winterboro's duo of Troy McKinney and Brody Hamm led the Bulldogs to an historic 2021 season. Winterboro finished 10-10 on the season and fell to Kinston in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A playoffs. This was the first time in school history that the Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
McKinney earned first-team all-state honors as an outfielder. The junior speedster had an amazing spring sports season. On the diamond, McKinney had a batting average of.450 with 20 runs and eight RBIs. McKinney did most of his damage on the base pads as he stole 37 bases in 37 attempts this season.
“You have to be strategic and make sure somebody in front of him is fast enough to get out of the way,” Johnson said. “That was pretty much the route we took, that was our strategy. We found a way to get him on base whether it be him hitting, bunting, or getting hit by a pitch. He found a way to get on base quite a bit. He didn’t play last year because he was afraid that we wouldn’t be able to do track and baseball. This year, he was not only able to run track and play baseball, but he won state championships in track, and he was able to make the all-state baseball team. That is pretty cool.”
McKinney earned two state titles in track and field, and set three personal records in the state track meet. Two of those personal records led to championships. He won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.08 seconds, and he also won the long jump with 22 feet, 2.25 inches.
Brody Hamm earned honorable mention all-state honors as a catcher. Hamm had a batting average of.577 with one home run, 17 RBIs and 23 runs. The senior also was a perfect 28-for-28 in stealing bases this season.
“Everything that he touched turned to gold,” Johnson said. “That’s not because he is lucky, it is because of the work that he put in. He is a winner; he does things the right way. He does it through hard work, determination, blood, sweat and tears. I don’t know if I had anybody work as hard as he works to be as good as he is. It is very refreshing to see someone in this day in time with a work ethic as good as his. I am thankful that he got the opportunity to go play football at Huntingdon because I think he deserves that type of positivity.”
Sylacauga’s Grant Walker earned first-team all-state honors as an infielder in Class 5A.
The Marion Military Academy signee had a stellar senior campaign for the Aggies. At the plate, Walker had a .423 batting average with two home runs and 34 RBIs.
“He deserves it,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “From when we got shut down last year, he had a choice to make whether to keep working on his own or just go fishing, hiking or play video games. He lived in the weight room; he grew on his own. He basically dedicated himself to being a good baseball player. The fact that he is getting the recognition is so well deserved. I am really proud that he paved the way for guys going behind him. If you put in the work and perform when it comes down to it you are going to get rewarded and you are going to get recognized. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Jordan Fomby earned first-team all-state honors as an infielder. Fomby had a stellar 2021 season. The senior third baseman had a batting average of .434 with five home runs and 42 RBIs. He also recorded 14 doubles while only striking out only five times in 112 at bats.
Fomby played a major role helping Childersburg get back on track this season. Fomby and the Tigers went 20-13 on the season and won the Class 3A, Area 9 title. The Tigers fell to Ohatchee in the first round of the playoffs, but this was the first time that Childersburg made it to the postseason since 2014.
“I am happy for him,” former Childersburg head coach Josh Podoris said. “Jordan was always a guy that we could lean on to hold down that No. 3 spot in the order. We knew everyday when we made the line card out that is where he was going to be. I think a lot of times his defense gets overlooked too. Not only was he the best hitter that we saw around, but he was solid defensively as well. He is such a well-rounded player. Him getting first-team all-state is well deserved. It’s not a kid that works harder than Jordan Fomby in the game of baseball. He homes in on his craft and he does a really good job of it. We are so happy for him. It’s so incredible.”