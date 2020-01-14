Power restored, more storms may be ahead

TALLADEGA -- Alabama Power crews finished restoring power early this week to more than 202,000 of the utility provider’s customers who were affected by the weekend storms and high winds that caused widespread damage across the state, including downed trees and power lines and flash flooding.
Talladega and St. Clair counties were not among the hardest-hit areas, although both remained under a flash flood watch late Tuesday.
Local residents are bracing for one more day of stormy weather, as Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a 40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday are expected to provide a reprieve from wet conditions before rain returns to the forecast Saturday.