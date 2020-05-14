Potential COVID-19 case confirmed at Honda's Lincoln plant

LINCOLN -- Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has confirmed a potential case of COVID-19 at its newly reopened Lincoln plant.
Chris Abbruzzese, who handles communications for Honda of North America, said a contractor working at the plant has reported he may be sick with the virus.
Abbruzzese said that the company took swift action when the potential case was reported.
“HMA representatives immediately informed HMA associates who worked directly with the impacted individual, in addition to informing the Talladega County Health Department,” he said via email late Wednesday.
He also said all associates working at the plant have been informed of the issue.
Abbruzzese said the company also took action to shut down and clean the sections of the facility in which the contractor worked.
“Honda provided a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the areas where the contractor worked and conducted additional cleaning of common areas,” he said. “Continued cleaning and disinfection continues throughout each day at all Honda facilities.”
Abbruzzese said the safety of associates, contractors, suppliers and customers remains a top priority for the automaker. He also said the company has and will continue to follow all state and federal guidelines, as well as recommendations from health officials.
HMA reopened its Lincoln plant this week after an extended production suspension beginning on March 19.
Last week, the company released health and safety guidelines that it would be following to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These included requiring associates to wear masks, staggered lunches and enhanced cleaning practices.