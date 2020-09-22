Portion of Alabama Institute for Deaf, Blind student population returns for in-person classes (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Some students at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind resumed in-person classes Monday, a move staff says has been going well.
“It's a happy day at AIDB,” President Dr. John Mascia said Tuesday.
Mascia said he was happy to see a lot of excitement from students both when they returned to dorms Sunday and class Monday.
Most AIDB students were taking virtual classes before this week. Student-athletes were on campus to start practice, but they were taking virtual classes.
Mascia said he feels it's important for students to have some kind of normalcy back in their lives.
“Everyone is ready to get back to some kind of normal,” he said.
The return to classes is not without its changes to “normal,” however, as increased sanitation, masks and social distancing have all been implemented for students and staff.
Vice President of Instructional Programs Vera Hendrix said all staff and students are wearing face masks and social distancing. She said there is also a limit of three students per table in the cafeteria, and other changes to keep students safe.
She said teachers are also disinfecting classrooms as much as they can after students leave each class.
“We are taking every precaution we can reasonably take,” she said.
Hendrix said these precautions extend to the phased way AIDB is having students return to classes. She said seventh-12th grade students at the Alabama School for the Deaf and the Alabama School for the Blind have returned, while pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students have returned at the Helen Keller School of Alabama.
Hendrix said the rest of the student body will be returning Oct. 5, with students registering Oct. 4.
Hendrix said in total, only around 10 students have chosen not to return to campus and are continuing to learn virtually, a decision she said was up to parents.
Marcia said he is glad students are now at least able to come back to campus, as he feels it is often the best option for students with hearing and sight disabilities.
“We know having face-to-face learning experiences is best, especially with our students,” Mascia said.
He said sometimes, with distance learning, students can begin to feel isolated, and returning to school will help keep that from happening.
ASB Principal Trevor Kribbs for one said he feels like that was easy to see on the first day back.
“It's a huge success,” he said, adding that hearing the excited voices of students again really changes the whole feeling around the school.
ASD Principal Paul Saunders said he feels like it means a lot to students to be back.
“Really this is like their second home, and they are really happy to be home,” he said.
Saunders also said it also shows just what the faculty is capable of as well.
“We are showing we are really limitless here in serving our students,” he said.
Mascia said the school is also excited to start its football season this week, with its first game against Galesville on Friday.