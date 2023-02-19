 Skip to main content
Polly Bell Banks shares some of herself with a book debut audience

Polly Bell Banks has seen and learned a lot in 83 years in counting, most of it in and around Sylacauga, where she has lived since 1954.

Mayor Jim Heigl proclaimed Wednesday to be Polly Bell Banks Day in the city, and on that occasion, Banks debuted a compilation of her writings to a packed auditorium at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library.