Polly Bell Banks shares some of herself with a book debut audience

Polly Bell Banks has seen and learned a lot in 83 years in counting, most of it in and around Sylacauga, where she has lived since 1954.
Mayor Jim Heigl proclaimed Wednesday to be Polly Bell Banks Day in the city, and on that occasion, Banks debuted a compilation of her writings to a packed auditorium at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
Banks was born in Morristown, Tenn., and spent some time in western North Carolina before her family sold their home, and pretty much everything in it, and moved to Alabama for a fresh start. She graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1957 and from Reynolds Business College, also in Sylacauga, in 1958.
She spent the next 16 years at Moretti Harrah Marble Company, starting at $1 per hour, and the next 30 years after that at Kimberly-Clark, from which she retired in 2005. She came out of retirement shortly thereafter to work for the Talladega County Commission, retiring again in 2019.
“I see a lot of old friends here today,” she said Wednesday. “There are one or two of you I worked with at the quarry. Those friends are really old.”
The book, simply titled “Thoughts and Writings of Polly Bell Banks,” is divided into “Thoughts and Feelings,” “Faith,” “Family and Friends,” “Humor’ and “Men — and Liars Be They All.” This last section is divided into “Liar #1,” “Liar #2” and “Liar #3,” she explained.
“I never wrote about my oldest, closest friends, because I thought I would always have them with me,” she writes in the introduction. “Sadly, all left me too soon and didn’t wait. I have omitted writings about my family because they are too personal, feelings too raw, sadness too deep. Most writings were for particular people and their names originally shown on the page, but I keep those to myself as well. I hope that you might find something meaningful in these pages, and that God will bless you every single day as well as ‘those who see me and my simple words more worthy than I.’”
After reading this section, she added, “If God wakes me up in the morning, I know he still has something for me to do,” Banks said.
Most of the book is true, she said, although the last two entries in the Humor section (“Princes, Frogs and Old Men” and “Hey! Get A Grip! It’s Only a Birthday”) are “pure fiction.”
Banks read extensively from various sections of the book, pausing in particular over pieces dedicated to those she had lost and those who lost others during her journey. In “Do Not Count The Days,” dedicated to a friend who had recently been diagnosed with cancer, she wrote, “It matters very little now how much time Many may say that I have left/As I refuse to go by his schedule as to when I draw my last earthly breath./Man alone cannot measure the spirit within and the will of the believing soul/For only God can perform miracles and know exactly how our final days unfold./After all, it is not the number of days we have to travel this good old Mother Earth,/but rather how we spend those days that show what they were really worth.”
“Three Beautiful Men,” she explained, was the story of a dinner with her, a friend, and three men who had all lost the loves of their lives.
“I sat at a table last night with with you three beautiful men — each one of you in a different stage of his grieving. You won’t understand it, I suppose, nor anyone else who might read this, but I saw beauty in your pain. Yes, there was terrible loss of life, and I mourn that for each of you, but not a loss of love, nor memories, nor sharing and giving. Death leaves you that, and with it the courage to go on because you still have her in the eyes of your children who she leaves behind for you to love and from whom you draw strength…”
“I never thought of writing a book or anyone else reading it,” she said at the end of her presentation. “I just made notes. Some people keep a diary or things like that, but I never did. But when I had thoughts or feelings, I just wrote them down … It doesn’t need to be a poem, I doesn’t have to rhyme, it doesn’t even have to be more than three or four words,” she said.
“Thoughts and Writings” is available at Magnolia’s in Sylacauga and at the Comer Library.