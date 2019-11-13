TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Goodwater man was arrested Thursday on charges of auto theft and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Scott William McCook, 31, was given a total bond of $26,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was still behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
Tubbs said the victim in the case reported his truck had been stolen from a business off U.S. 280 between Sylacauga and Childersburg on Thursday. The theft was caught on video tape, Tubbs said.
The stolen truck was equipped with an OnStar satellite system, which was used to track its location, Tubbs said. The vehicle was located less than an hour after it was reported stolen, in the Fayetteville area.
McCook allegedly tried to lead deputies on a chase in the stolen truck, but Tubbs said it was disabled remotely, again using the OnStar system.
McCook was arrested without further incident.
Alabama law defines theft of a motor vehicle, regardless of value, as theft of property in the first degree, a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Attempting to elude is normally a misdemeanor.