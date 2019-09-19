LINCOLN — A Lincoln juvenile was suspended from school this week after being accused of making verbal threats against other students.
Dr. Suzanne Lacey was not available for immediate comment Thursday, but the Talladega County Board of Education released a prepared statement about the incident.
“On Wednesday morning, Lincoln High School administrators received information about a possible conversation that took place between two students,” the release states. “After conducting a thorough investigation with the support of local law enforcement, it was determined that there was no safety threat to any of the students at Lincoln High School, Charles R. Drew Middle School or Lincoln Elementary School.”
Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said Thursday that Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident, and that no charges had been filed against any student.