TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the theft of three zero-turn riding lawn mowers with a total value of almost $20,000 from Talladega Cycle Sales after midnight Thursday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the theft was caught on videotape, although all of the suspects had their faces covered. There appears to have been three males in a silver truck involved in the theft.
The three mowers included a 60-inch Kohler Maverick valued at $6,300 and two 54-inch Kawasaki Bad Boys valued at $6,600 each.
After the thieves cut the fence to the area where the mowers were stored, they were all loaded onto a trailer attached to the silver truck and hauled off. The entire operation took about half an hour, Thompson said.
Investigators were continuing to study the video Friday afternoon, Thompson said.
The serial numbers for all three mowers were entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.