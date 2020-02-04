Police investigating 2 shootings at Talladega Downs on Monday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating at least two shooting incidents a few hours apart at Talladega Downs on Monday, according to incident and offense reports.
Both cases remain under investigation, with it being too early to say if the incidents are related as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Talladega Downs. The victims, a 31-year-old woman and 62-year-old man, were outside talking when they saw a group of young men arguing and decided to go inside. As they were heading inside the apartment, both reported hearing multiple gunshots hitting the apartment. Neither of them were hit, however.
Investigators recovered at least one .223 caliber round from the scene, Thompson said.
The second incident took place about four hours later, Thompson said. This victim, a 29-year-old male, said he was driving down Sloan Avenue toward Talladega when he heard a gunshot. Immediately after, a second shot shattered the driver’s side window of his vehicle, causing him to run off the road and hit a power pole. He reported seeing a male wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt running.
The victim had an AK-47 and two handguns in the back of his vehicle. He grabbed the AK and attempted to return fire before realizing he had been hit, Thompson said. He drove himself to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was treated for a broken rib and a cut along his back and side. He was discharged Tuesday morning.
Thompson said investigators had located at least six bullet holes in the second victim’s vehicle. At least one spent round was recovered in the back seat of his car, along with 10 shell casings that likely came from the return fire, Thompson said.
In between those two incidents, another person claimed someone stole a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm handgun from her vehicle while it was parked at the 100 block of Talladega Downs between 2 and 5 p.m. Monday. This victim did list two possible suspects, Thompson said. It does not appear, however, that this incident is directly related to either shooting.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.