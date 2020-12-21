Police investigating shooting death in Talladega on Saturday

Talladega police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of Brignoli Street, near Percy Street.
The deceased was identified as Cecil Paul Adair Jr., 21, by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
According to Talladega police Detective Jeremy Falkner, it appears Adair was walking down Brignoli on his way to a store just after 3 p.m. when a car drove up, fired multiple gunshots and then drove off. Adair was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar paramedics. He died at the hospital.
According to the police report, shots were also fired into a house at the same time as Adair was shot. The report indicates the house is occupied by a 68-year-old man, but it does not make clear whether the owner was home at the time.
Falkner added multiple shell casings appearing to come from the same sized handgun were recovered near the scene of the shooting. Investigators were working with possible witnesses Monday to develop a description of the shooter and the vehicle used in the shooting. There is also video from a nearby business investigators were reviewing.
Adair was charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of Damonte Battle, 18, on May 26, 2019, also in Talladega. At the time, investigators said the evidence showed Adair acted recklessly rather than intentionally in connection with Battle’s shooting.
According to court records, Adair waived his right to a preliminary hearing in September 2019 and asked that the case be sent directly to a grand jury. It was not immediately clear what the status of that case was as of Monday afternoon.
Adair had been in the Talladega County Metro Jail since his arrest in July 2019, but court records indicate he did eventually post a bond and was released in June or July of this year.
Falkner said it did not appear Adair’s homicide was related to Battle’s death last year but added the case remains under investigation.
Adair’s is the 10th fatal shooting in the city of Talladega in calendar 2020. Three of those cases have been closed by arrest, and a fourth was ruled self-defense. The other cases remain under investigation, with Talladega police asking anyone with information on a homicide or any other crime please come forward with what information they have.
Anyone with information should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.