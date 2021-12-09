Police investigate shooting into occupied residence

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Marshall Street Wednesday evening.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, the incident happened between 7:30 p.m. and 7:41 p.m. Witnesses said a dark-colored car drove down Marshall Street with at least one person inside firing a gun out of the vehicle.
Bullets struck a residence occupied by at least three people as well as an occupied semi-truck that was parked in the area. No one was injured.
Faulkner said no shell casings had been recovered at the scene, and as of Thursday afternoon, there were no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.