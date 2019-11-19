Talladega Police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting at Talladega Downs Monday night that damaged an apartment and two vehicles, but did not injure any people, according to an incident and offense report.
Capt. Patrick Thornton said Tuesday that a patrol officer reported hearing shots that seemed to come from the apartment complex at 11:55 Monday night and went to investigate, but did not initially find anything.
Half an hour later, a resident of Talladega Downs called police, saying that his aunt’s vehicle had been shot into. Thornton said officers arriving at the scene found a gray Chevrolet Impala with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the hood and a flat tire.
A Dodge Caravan parked next to the Impala seemed to have a hole in the hood as well, and a hole through the windshield.
The officers on scene then noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole going through the window of an apartment. When they knocked on the door, the resident reported hearing gunshots, but said he was not aware that his apartment had been hit.
The bullet that hit the window also damaged a pair of curtains then lodged in an interior wall.
Thornton said officers recovered two 9 mm shells at the scene, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no witnesses or suspects had come forward.
Between June of 2018 and May of this year, there were at least 10 shootings reported at Talladega Downs; two people were struck and one of them subsequently died of their injuries. A manslaughter arrest was made in connection with that case.
Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.