Police investigate Church Street robbery

Talladega police are investigating an armed robbery at a residence on Church Street early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the victim, a 65-year-old man, told investigators that he was sleeping in his home on the 110 block of Church Street when he heard a repeated knocking at his front door. At first he tried to ignore it, the victim said, but whoever it was kept knocking. Eventually, who ever was at the door began yelling, “It’s Neil.”