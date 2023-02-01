Police investigate Church Street robbery

Talladega police are investigating an armed robbery at a residence on Church Street early Sunday morning.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the victim, a 65-year-old man, told investigators that he was sleeping in his home on the 110 block of Church Street when he heard a repeated knocking at his front door. At first he tried to ignore it, the victim said, but whoever it was kept knocking. Eventually, who ever was at the door began yelling, “It’s Neil.”
The victim said he did not think he knew anyone named Neil, but eventually went to the door anyway.
When he went to crack the door, he said the person on the other side forced their way into the residence, Curtis said. He then grabbed the victim by the shirt and demanded money, adding that the victim didn’t want him to have to use his gun.
The victim eventually gave the robber $40, at which point the robber fled on a blue-green bicycle.
The victim described the robber as as a black male wearing orange and white tennis shoes and round glasses. The victim could not proved an estimated height, weight or age. Although he said the robber told him he had a gun, the victim never actually saw the gun, Curtis said.
The case remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers using their 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7876) of 1-833AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7876) or download the P3 tips app.