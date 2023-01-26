 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate catalytic converter theft from vehicle

The stolen item was not a surprise, but the place from which it was removed was.

Talladega police report that during the past weekend, a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle; the anti-pollution devices are valuable to thieves for the substances used to manufacture them. 