Police investigate catalytic converter theft from vehicle

The stolen item was not a surprise, but the place from which it was removed was.
Talladega police report that during the past weekend, a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle; the anti-pollution devices are valuable to thieves for the substances used to manufacture them.
More surprisingly, the converter was stolen off of a bus belonging to the Talladega City School System.
According to Police Lt. Bob Curtis, the bus driver conducted the normal walk-around inspection at the bus shop in Bemiston, then noticed that the vehicle sounded much louder than normal when started. The driver then determined that the catalytic converter had been cut off the vehicle.
Curtis added that investigators found no damage to the fence enclosing the bus shop, and that the gate and the lock appeared to be intact as well.
There were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, Curtis said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site.