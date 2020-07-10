Police chief: Vehicle break-ins in Pell City, Lincoln, Moody may be related

PELL CITY -- Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said a series of vehicle break-ins in the Eden Community may be related to similar incidents in Lincoln and Moody.
The break-ins took place in the early-morning hours of July 7 near Cogswell and Comer avenues.
Irwin said police believe three or four young male subjects went through neighborhoods pulling door handles to see if parked cars were unlocked. Irwin said several cars that had been left unlocked were rummaged through, and two had several items stolen from them.
These items included firearms, laptops and expensive handbags.
“It's very unfortunate all these folks had their doors unlocked,” Irwin said, adding residents should ensure they lock their car doors at night.
Irwin said he believes the subjects to be the same group responsible for similar incidents in Lincoln and Moody.
Last month, the Lincoln Police Department released a video of several men who were suspected of taking part in similar break-ins in that city.
Lincoln Investigator Amanda Crow said 10 vehicles were broken into in subdivisions on Holly Hills Road and Rushing Springs Road in the early hours of Monday, June 8.
Crow said several guns and electronics were stolen, along with one vehicle that had the keys left inside. She said at the time that the break-ins were similar to incidents in Calhoun County.
Lincoln Patrol Capt. Zach Tutton told the Lincoln City Council on June 23 his officers were increasing patrols in affected subdivisions due to the break-ins.
Irwin said the Pell City Police Department would not necessarily be increasing patrols but would be focusing on making patrols more proactive.
Irwin said he would prefer patrols be able to stop incidents like these from occurring or stop them while they are happening instead of just reacting to them after the fact.