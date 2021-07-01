Police car among four vehicles shot in Talladega, no injuries reported

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting incident that damaged four vehicles, including a patrol car, Monday morning. None of the cars were occupied, and no people were injured.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a witness said the shooters seemed to have entered the parking lot of Pine View Landing Apartments in a black Dodge Charger at 11:32 a.m. She turned, Thompson said, and the Charger continued straight. She heard shots fired and called 911.
The shots did the most damage to a 2014 Nissan Versa, breaking out most of the windows. The second vehicle hit was also a Versa, a 2017 model, followed by a 2017 Dodge Sorento.
The police car was the fourth vehicle hit, a 2017 Charger.
The police car does not appear to have been targeted, Thompson said but was also the only vehicle of the four to sustain internal damage, namely to the steering column.
Investigators recovered three 7.62 casings and 12 .40 caliber casings from the scene, Thompson said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.