Police: Attempted arson likely related to May 8 carjacking in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department’s investigation into the May 8 carjacking and kidnapping on Dorothy Lane continues this week, with no arrests but some new information becoming available.
According to a report filed with the Talladega Police Department, firefighters responded to a call at 40 Dorothy Lane shortly before the carjacking occurred.
According to that report, an unknown person with a gun was attempting to set a trailer on fire with lighted newspapers. A small fire was put out by the homeowner using a garden hose, and the trailer was not damaged, according to the summary.
The carjacking unfolded shortly after the incident at the trailer.
It began when a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Talladega County tags stopped on Dorothy Lane just before 3 a.m., according to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompsons. Inside the car were 4-month-old Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, her mother, her father and her grandmother. They were en route to spend the night with family members on Dorothy Lane.
The adults were getting out of the car when a suspect described only as a white male in a brown hooded sweatshirt, possibly carrying a firearm, approached, said he was taking the car and got into the driver’s seat.
A neighbor called 911 as the suspect was driving off, according to the victims. It was not clear if the suspect knew there was still an infant in the vehicle.
According to police Capt. John McCoy, the two incidents are almost certainly related, although investigators were still trying to determine if the person who stole the car was the same person who attempted to set the fire, or if the fire was meant to be a diversion for the theft of the car.
After the incident was reported, a statewide Amber Alert went out. A motorist driving up Highway 77 North reported a vehicle matching the description in the Amber Alert was parked off to the side of the road but still visible from the highway.
The car was found parked under a bridge a few hours after it was stolen, with the baby still strapped into her car seat. Thompson said the girl was checked at the scene by Lincoln fire medics and appeared to be unharmed. The car’s engine was cold when officers arrived at the scene, indicating it had been parked there for some time.
In addition to Talladega and Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Oxford East Metro Area Crime Center, Alabama State Troopers, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service also responded.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency brought in tracking dogs to search the area where the vehicle was located but did not find anything, Thompson said.
Thompson said the vehicle did not belong to any of the family members but had been borrowed from another Talladega County family friend.
None of the witnesses said they recognized the suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.