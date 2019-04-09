TALLADEGA -- Talladega police and Talladega College campus police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a dorm room in Crawford Hall on Sunday evening.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jarred Tomlin, the victim, an 18-year-old college student, told investigators he heard someone opening his door with a key around 8 p.m. Four black males wearing masks then entered the dorm room; one of the four was armed with a handgun.
Some of the suspects proceeded to go through the victim’s drawers but did not take anything. The suspect with the gun then demanded the victim’s wallet, telling him to “hurry up.” All four suspects then fled through an emergency exit.
The wallet contained identification cards, a debit card and about $50 in cash.
The victim described the suspect with the gun as being about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. His mask was solid blue, according to the victim. Some of the other masks may have had a skull pattern, Tomlin said.
The victim also said he thought he recognized the voice of one of the suspects.
The victim said his room had also been broken into when he was not in it, on April 1, but nothing had been taken.
One suspect has been identified in the case, although as of Tuesday no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.