Pokryfke-Smith wedding

Taylor Pokryfke, of North Aurora, Illinois, and Timothy Smith, of Childersburg, were married Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the base chapel at Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia.
Father William Appel officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Paul and Carol Pokryfke, of North Aurora, Illinois. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The groom is the son of Stanley and Carla Smith, of Childersburg.
The maid of honor was Annie Pokryfke of North Aurora, Illinois, who also provided the music for the ceremony.
The best man was Jason Prince, of North Pole, Arkansas.
A reception and honeymoon will follow later as the groom was deployed March 23, 2020. The couple will reside in Norfolk, Virginia.