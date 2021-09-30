Poarch leads Lincoln to emotional comeback victory over Corner

LINCOLN — Lincoln quarterback Jack Poarch carried the ball twice in the final 11.9 seconds, eventually finding the end zone as time expired to tie the game. Then kicker Nick Munroe booted an extra point straight down the center to secure the 27-26 victory over Corner on Thursday night.
The cheers that followed sounded a lot like the normal fanfare that comes with a dramatic last-second victory, but the faces of the Lincoln players and coaches told another story. Many smiled, but several also shed tears as they remembered assistant coach Chance Byrd, a 2014 Lincoln graduate, whom they lost on Monday night.
Shortly after the alma mater, chants of “for Byrd” rang out.
“My heart really hurts right now in multiple ways,” Poarch said. “That is one of the ones he would have loved. I did that for him, and he was with us here all night. You can just tell.”
Facing fourth-and-10 with 11.9 seconds left, Lincoln called a flood concept to the right side of the field in an attempt to overwhelm Corner’s defense. Based on where the safety and the cornerback lined up on the right side, Poarch thought they would play man defense.
Ultimately, he decided to abandon the flood call quickly and took off towards the left side, picking up 18 yards before he went down at the 1-yard line.
“Because they didn’t have the outside linebacker walk right over, so I know they are going to be playing deep, so I just saw an opportunity and took it,” Poarch said.
Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker had to take off down the sideline right behind his quarterback to get the timeout called with 3.6 seconds left. This time there was no need for Poarch to change the play as he snuck into the end zone.
“I know my linemen are going to do their job, and I know my running back is going to be behind me,” Poarch said. “He already told me, ‘I’m going to push you in, all those workouts weren’t for nothing.’”
What to know
— Poarch finished the first half 2 of 3 for 66 yards with two touchdowns caught by Andrew Baker and Camare Hampton. He then opened the second half with four consecutive incompletions as the offense seemed to completely stall out around him for long stretches. Lincoln got the ball back with 1:44 to play, and Poarch completed four of nine passes for 56 yards. This doesn’t include a 35-yard gain that was wiped out due to an ineligible receiver penalty. Poarch also carried the ball three times for 29 yards.
— Lincoln defender Brandon Estelle kept the Golden Bears in it through sheer force of will at times. In addition to a couple of key pass breakups and tackles, Estelle intercepted two passes and even managed to return one 56 yards for a defensive touchdown with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter.
— Corner running back Gavin Brown finished the evening with 37 carries for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
— Lincoln honored Byrd before the game with a moment of silence and banners spread throughout the stadium, including one that said ‘Leave no doubt. Leave no regrets. Leave everything you have on the field- Chance Byrd.’ The players also wore helmet stickers with yellow ribbons and Byrd’s name.
Who said
— Zedaker on the nail-biter: “Could we have any more drama? We jump offsides, then we back the extra point up, and Nick Munroe is a captain tonight. He is one of our seniors, been our kicker for the last two years, and he knocked that thing through. Biggest kick of his life, most important kick of his life, because that got the win for Byrd.”
— Zedaker on the program’s efforts to honor Byrd: “Emotions are running at an all-time high. Obviously, what we’ve been through this week and we will continue to go through. It is something we have to cope with, but give these kids and these coaches credit. … It’s emotional. He was watching tonight. He is excited. He was jumping all up and down like he does. To get that win the way we did was special. It will be something that this entire team and this entire community will remember forever. Being able to give a little joy in such a sorrow time is something that heals.”
Next up
— Lincoln (4-3, with one loss due to forfeit) hits the road on Friday, October 8, to face Alexandria.