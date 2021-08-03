Playing multiple sports vital for Connor Morgan’s progress as quarterback

The Lions will go into battle with a new quarterback this fall. Senior Connor Morgan will be the signal-caller this season for Munford. Morgan has only started one game in his varsity career at quarterback, but he said that experience is going to help him going into the season.
“Playing last year, in the small time that I got, it let me see what was going on,” Morgan said. “It let me get out there, and Coach (Micheal) Easley let me throw some. I got to run the ball a few times. It helped me. Seeing from the sideline helped a lot. You see things that you normally don’t see in the game. Being on the field, it’s nothing like it. To deal with the pressure and all eyes are on you. It grew my confidence. I feel really confident about this year.”
Morgan led the Lions to a 22-14 overtime victory over rival Lincoln in his lone start last season.
Munford head coach Micheal Easley believes playing in other varsity sports contributed to Morgan’s even keel attitude on the gridiron.
“He has been the point guard the last two years in basketball,” Easley said. “I think the biggest thing on the football field is decision making and handling pressure. He got used to handling the basketball the last two years. That goes back to playing multiple sports and how it helps. I think as far as handling pressure, I’m not worried about that. I have watched him on the basketball court against some really good basketball teams.”
The Lions finished with a 5-5 record last season and missed the playoffs by one game. For Munford, this was the third season in a row that they finished a game outside the playoffs.
Morgan and the Lions enter the season looking to put an end to the playoff drought,
The three-sport standout got a taste of the playoffs last spring in baseball, and he is confident that this season’s team will be the one that leads the Lions back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“I got a little taste of playoff sports this past season in baseball,” Morgan said. “We went down to Bibb County, and it was the first time that I got to experience what playoff sports were like, and I loved it. It was competitive, it will be more physical. I really think we can accomplish this year.”
Easley has been impressed with what he has seen from Morgan throughout the summer in passing camps.
“He has thrown the ball well, and he has thrown the ball on time,” Easley said. “I was thinking about the 7-on-7 that we played in at Piedmont. I can only think about two or three throws that the wrong decision was made. He has made great decisions with the ball. I think in the spring game, he made one bad decision. His decision making and he throws the ball on time. He is a baseball player, and he has thrown a baseball all his life. That helps tremendously.”
Morgan led the Lions to a 6-1 record in the Piedmont passing camp. Munford had wins over Weaver, Piedmont, Randolph County, Temple (Ga), Ranburne, and Sand Rock.
“It was hot, it was really hot, especially on the turf,” Morgan said. “We had to push through. We run a lot during the summer. Our summer workouts have been very tough, and it helped prepare us for it. Coach Easley told us the Thursday before we went that we were going to thank him on that Saturday because he knew it was going to be hot, and we knew that it was going to be hot. We competed well. We got a lot of good guys. We saw a lot of things from them that we wanted to see. I think we have a chance to make some noise and go far.”
Morgan will not be asked to do it all for the Lions as he will have a strong stable of running backs that will be able to carry the load.
“We have three or four guys that we have to get the ball to through the air and handing the ball off as well,” Easley said. “That will be on us (the coaching staff) to find a way to be creative and get them the ball. We are deep at the running back position. We have four guys that we can put in and give the ball to with no hesitation or throw the ball to with no hesitation.“
Munford will open the season on Aug. 20 at Talladega.