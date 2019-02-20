TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Talladega Superspeedway is turning 50 this year, and naturally, the party in the infield during the 2019 spring race is planned to be even bigger and more outrageous than usual to mark the occasion.
This year’s “Big One on the Blvd.” is set for Friday, April 26, starting at 7 p.m., with “a host of NASCAR’s biggest stars atop a Mardi Gras style float, parading down Talladega Blvd. in the legendary infield,” according to a press release. “When the float reaches the Miller Lite Pavillion, the fans become the stars and participate in four outlandish, original fan challenges overseen by NASCAR drivers and personalities.”
A list of this year’s participants was not available Wednesday, but in the past, such NASCAR luminaries as Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Eric Jones, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Daniel Hemric and Jeffrey Earnhardt have participated, as well as Jeff Gordon, Michael Waltrip and Kim Coon.
The first event, Weenie in the Hole, involves three contests trying to place as many jumbo hot dogs in a bucket, through a hole, using only their mouths, in a limited amount of time. The one with the most hot dogs wins $100.
Weenie in the Hole is followed by the “Cake Stand,” wherein three teams of three “attempt to devour a delicious Talladega Superspeedway 50th anniversary cake while in the keg stand position (upside down) … The first team to consume the entire cake will receive $300 and bragging rights,” according to the release. This is a tag-team event.
Next is “Straight Arm’d and Delicious,” described in the release as a “straight-arm relay challenge (with) three contestants pour(ing) smoothies over their heads and try(ing) to catch as much liquid in their mouths as possible. Don’t swallow, because the (first) contestant to fill up his or her designated bucket first will receive $250.”
The night culminates with the return of “BBQ Sauce Wrestling”.
“Four ladies will battle it out in a 500-gallon pit of BBQ Sauce in order to capture their opponent’s flag,” the release says. “After two elimination rounds of best two-out-of-three and an ultimate championship round, the BBQ Sauce Wrestling Queen will win a grand prize of $1,000.”
You can sign up to compete in these events at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/bigone, with superspeedway staff choosing the final slate of participants. “Signing up for the competition does not guarantee a spot as a competitor,” the release says.
Of course, the Big One is only the beginning.
“The wild evening of fun is part of the spring triple-header weekend that features the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series, the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” the release says.
“All renewal guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchased an infield wristband can join in on the festivities. Be sure to bring your ticket for access.”
For more information, please call 855-518-RACE or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.