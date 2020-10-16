Planning for ‘Christmas in Sylacauga’ underway

SYLACAUGA – Plans are coming to fruition for “Christmas in Sylacauga” to provide the community with activities to celebrate the holiday season.
Laura Strickland, Chamber of Commerce executive director, wrote about the event in a press release.
“We are working hard to provide our community with activities to allow you to share this fabulous time of year with family and friends along with opportunities to encourage everyone to shop local for Christmas,” Strickland wrote.
“With all of our festivities for Christmas, we will continually be following guidelines established by the Alabama Department of Health and Gov. Ivey's office. The health and well-being of our citizens are of the utmost importance.’’
Activities kick off Sunday, Nov. 8, and continue through Dec. 12.
Coosa Valley Medical Center will give the Chamber directions on safety issues and whether to scale back on events or move forward, Strickland wrote.
‘’Most everything is planned for outdoors with the exception of shopping in stores or eating at local restaurants. We encourage our citizens to be respectful of other fellow citizens as we proceed to celebrate the Christmas season. Our community needs this positive,” she wrote.
The first thing the Chamber wants businesses to do is decorate for Christmas.
“Make your office or storefront exciting and inviting with the Christmas message,” Strickland wrote. “We are going to have a contest to allow our community to vote for the most festive Christmas decorations.
“Nothing gets a consumer in the mood to shop for Christmas like the sounds and sights of the season. We want to ask that everyone have their windows, doors, storefronts, etc. ready with decorations by Nov. 29, which is the night that we will turn the switch on for all of our Christmas lights.
“For all of the events that you will see listed below, we want to invite our local choirs and musicians to join us with joyful noise. Everyone loves a good Christmas carol. We want to share your talents with the community.
“Let us know if you and/or your church choir, group of friends, children's choirs, etc. would like to perform and share during the Christmas season. We will have the opportunity for your group to sign up from our website.”
The plans listed are going to evolve throughout the season. The information on these can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page or website, sylacaugachamber.com.
Here is the list:
Christmas in Sylacauga
Nov. 8 - 1 - 5 p.m. - Christmas Open House in downtown; not just retailers. Take advantage of this opportunity to say “thank you” to existing customers/clients and possibly meet new ones. Chamber members will be highlighted in all promotions and will receive special decorations indicating that they are a Chamber member;
Nov. 29 - Light the Night - 2 - 6 p.m. - Flip the switch for all of the downtown Christmas lights, including the trees and decorations at City Hall. There will be music, activities (life size snow globe), snow, Santa and his helpers, and a photo booth;
Dec. 3 - Sylacauga Christmas parade - 6 p.m.
Dec. 5 - Christmas in Downtown -- Various Christmas activities in downtown Sylacauga for the kids and adults. The Place on Broadway will be hosting a Holiday Market for additional gift purchasing opportunities. Admission to the market will be canned goods and/or toys that will be given to SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement) to provide food and gifts for our community's families. Shop and have lunch or dinner (or both) in downtown Sylacauga;
Dec. 10 - Christmas Pajama Day - Every business will be encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas that day. There will be contests throughout the day for those participating. Downtown businesses will have extended shopping hours that evening to encourage additional shopping opportunities
Dec. 12 - Christmas in Downtown - We will have various Christmas activities in downtown Sylacauga for the kids and adults. Shop and have lunch or dinner (or both) in Downtown Sylacauga.
Strickland hopes all of the community's businesses will participate, and that shoppers will come from near and far.
“Our local businesses need our support as they continue to recover from COVID-19. Christmas is such a special time of celebration, and Sylacauga can celebrate as a community,’’ she wrote.
More details will be shared as they are finalized.