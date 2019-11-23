ALPINE -- The 12th annual Plank Road Station/Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge Art Extravaganza had a strong turnout of holiday shoppers despite a gloomy and rainy start to Saturday.
“We are so very pleased with this year’s turnout,” organizer Becky Griffin said. “The event was going to go on, rain or shine, and we are all just thrilled that so many people still came out and braved the rain to support Plank Road.”
Charlotte Wesley, of Talladega, said she attends the Extravaganza each year.
“I always purchase the homemade vanilla to put in my cakes,” Wesley said. “I also enjoy getting to look at all the different paintings and artwork.”
This year, artists offered items that included paintings and drawings, pottery, jewelry and more. Baked goods and other refreshments were also sold.
Renowned artist Nettie Bean, owner of Gallery of Eden in Pell City,also painted live inside the lodge throughout the day. Bean’s work is featured in galleries throughout the state. The Pell City artist said it was her first time participating in the Extravaganza.
“It’s been a great event to be a part of,” Bean said. “I would love to come back.”
Hugh O’Neal, a prominent wood carver from Munford, also returned for the Extravaganza.
“Plank Road is a wonderful venue for local artists, and it’s for a wonderful cause.” O’Neal said.
Guests were also treated to live music by Cabot Barden, Roy Strickland, Lathan Hudson, Dean McConatha, Terry Robbins, Rick Haynes and Bluegrass Connection.
“The Extravaganza continues to grow each year, and funds raised go toward restoration projects of the Plank Road Society,” organizer Millie Chastain said. “It is our goal to have it as an arts and event center for the community.”
Since 2003, the nonprofit organization has worked to restore the lodge, which was built in 1921.
Throughout the year, the organization hosts multiple fundraisers and events, including its Grassroots Day each May.
Griffin added Plank Road was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to aid with the restorations. A Plank Road foundation has also been set up. Donated funds are earmarked for the foundation and are tax deductible, organizers said.
Plank Road Station is on Alabama 21 South, next to Winterboro High School.
For more information, call 256-362-9375 or visit www.plankroadstation.com.
Reach staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.