The 12th annual Plank Road Station/AJ Powers Lodge Arts Extravaganza on Saturday will be an ideal opportunity for community members to do some early holiday shopping while listening to live music.
“It’s a chance to shop locally and to support the area artists and the arts community,” organizer Becky Griffin said. “Our goal is for the lodge to one day serve as a community center.”
The extravaganza will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge on Alabama 21 South, next to Winterboro High School.
This year’s featured artists and vendors include:Hugh O’Neal, Jan O’Neal, Wally Bromberg, LMO Gifts, Mary Fountain, Frances Ross, Stephanie Engle, Teresa Bessie, Pat Miller, Becky Clark, Marion Yoe, Cathy Thornton, Lynn Dunn, Cathy Sorrell, Ann Morris, Betty Howard, Louise Kilgore, Sisters Jams and Jellies Me Maws Cheese Straws and Bee Nice Honey.
Live music will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Cabot Barden, Roy Strickland, Lathan Hudson, Dean McConatha, Terry Robbins, Rick Haynes and Bluegrass Connection.
The artists will offer items that include paintings and drawings, pottery, jewelry and more.
Renowned artist Nettie Bean, owner of Gallery of Eden in Pell City,will also be painting live throughout the day. Bean’s work is featured in galleries throughout the state.
Baked goods and other refreshments will be sold.
Additionally, limited edition Alabama Tourism posters will be available for purchase.
“We are proud to have the Creek Indian artifacts on display, which are on loan by Heritage Hall Museum,” organizer Millie Chastian said. “The extravaganza continues to grow each year, and funds raised go toward restoration projects of the Plank Road Society.”
Since 2003, the nonprofit organization has worked to restore the lodge, which was built in 1921, and create an arts and community center for the area.
For more information on Saturday’s event, call 256-362-9375 or visit www.plankroadstation.com.