Plank Road Society feeds Talladega County Sheriff's deputies

ALPINE -- The members of the Plank Road Society cooked lunch for about 40 Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday as a gesture of thanks and continued support. According to member Joyce Howard, this year is the second time the society has honored the deputies, adding that she hopes it becomes an annual tradition.
“I bounced the idea off Becky Griffin, just thinking that they do a lot. They run up and down the road, they keep an eye on our building and when we need them to do something for us, they always do it. So we thought it was time to do something for them. We appreciate what they do for us, and for everyone in this county.”