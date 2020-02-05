Plaintiffs file amended complaint in lawsuit against Talladega City Schools

TALLADEGA -- Plaintiffs Sandra Beavers and Debra Wilson have filed an amended complaint in their pending federal lawsuit against the Talladega City Board of Education, of which Beavers is a member.
Beavers and Wilson are asking the court for compensatory damages suitable for “the injuries to plaintiff Beavers and Wilson for the violations of their rights and punitive damages against the defendants in their individual capacities in an amount to be determined by a jury.”
They are also asking that the board and Superintendent Tony Ball be prohibited from “abridging the constitutional rights and privileges of plaintiff Wilson or her son as a gifted student” as well as attorney’s fees and court costs.
Essentially, both plaintiffs are arguing their sons were discriminated against in some way based on race while students at Talladega High School. Both women “contested the hiring of defendant Ball by the … board … and filed a civil action in state court … which was dismissed by the plaintiffs.”
According to the suit, Beavers’ son “began playing for the Talladega High School basketball team during the academic year 2015-2016. Without cause, the plaintiff’s son was prevented from playing basketball for the Talladega High School team. Plaintiff asserts that C.B. was a stellar athlete and was recruited by several colleges prior to his removal. (She) asserts that her son, C.B., was discriminated against based upon his race and her activities in protesting the hiring of defendant Ball.”
Ball was hired in July 2018.
Beavers further says she was denied her right to appeal the decision kicking her son off the basketball team and was denied a meeting with Ball and the board.
“Plaintiff’s father was allowed to meet with defendant Ball but was not given a reason for the denial … nor was there a reversal of the decision,” the lawsuit says.
The action of removing her son from the team cost him a scholarship, leaving her responsible for his college education, the lawsuit says. He has graduated from THS and is a student at Jacksonville State University, according to the suit.
Wilson’s son, according to the suit, is a “gifted student and has been assigned to a gifted class in the Talladega City school system. While assigned to the gifted class, rules were promulgated especially for (J.W.) in which demeaning tasks were assigned to” him.
These tasks included “the work of the school janitorial staff,” such as taking out the garbage in the presence of other students and staff. He was also made to sign in and out of class “where other students were not required to do so.”
She goes on to say these actions were “intended to make J.W. fail and to diminish his standing in the eyes of his fellow students and ultimately embarrass him.”
She also says she and her husband were not allowed to be present when system employees discussed her concerns, and when they met at the school in March 2019, they allege the school resource officer and other city police officers were present in order to intimidate them.
“On Feb. 15, 2019, the state Department of Education found that the Talladega City school system was in violation of (the) gifted education plan. As a result of the above violation … the defendants have forced J.W. to attend summer school to make up the work that he was prevented from doing by the retaliatory actions taken by the defendant board and defendant Ball.” His grades have suffered as well, the lawsuit charges.
The suit originally included board member Mary McGhee, but her portion of the case was resolved last year and she has since been dropped as a party. The lawyer who filed the original suit parted ways with the remaining plaintiffs after McGhee’s name came off the suit.
McGhee’s portion of the suit was resolved during the mediation process, but Beavers’ and Wilson’s could not be. The mediation process ended after the first of the year, and the case resumed working its way through the court system.
The amended complaint was filed with the court Jan. 31. Ball and the board now have 21 days to file their written responses to the complaints.