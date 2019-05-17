TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza driver at Pineview Landing Apartments early Friday, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, someone ordered a pizza from the apartment complex, which was delivered around 12:45 a.m.
The driver texted the number the order had been placed from and was told to deliver the pizza to apartment 204A. Before he arrived at the apartment, however, he was approached by a man dressed in all black carrying what he described as a semi-automatic handgun, perhaps a 9 mm, Thompson said.
The driver was robbed of just over $100 cash, and the robber fled in an unknown direction.
Thompson said apartment 204A is vacant.
The case remained under investigation by Talladega police as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.