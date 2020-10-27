Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Talladega early Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza driver on Broadway Avenue early Saturday.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the robber netted one pizza and about $15 cash.
Falkner said the robber or someone working with him ordered a pizza delivered to a residence on Broadway Avenue across from Sunrise Apartments just after 12 a.m. Saturday. The residence was occupied, but the resident did not order a pizza.
As the delivery driver was walking back to the car, a black male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and brandishing a handgun demanded money and the pizza. The driver gave him what he had. The robber fled on foot.
No further description of the suspect was available Monday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.