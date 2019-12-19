Pinedale Road wreck in Ashville results in one fatality

ASHVILLE – An Ashville man was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Leon Lacey Williamson, 72.
Russell said the collision happened around 2:10 p.m. on Pinedale Road.
He said Williamson was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 p.m.
Williamson was driving a Kia, which collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to the coroner.
Russell said the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a Birmingham hospital. No other information about the man was available at press time Thursday.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the deadly wreck.