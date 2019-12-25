Pinecrest Elementary, Sylacauga High schools receive AG’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety

SYLACAUGA -- Pinecrest Elementary and Sylacauga High schools were named recipients of the Attorney General’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety.
Earlier this month, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the winners of the 2019 Safe Schools Initiative Awards.
This year, the program, which was established in 2002, was recently expanded to include additional awards and recognitions, a press release notes.
In November, a panel of independent judges reviewed submissions from a total of 124 schools from throughout Alabama and selected public and private school winners from three districts, the press release notes.
Pinecrest Elementary School Principal Julie Green said the application for the award was a total team effort.
“Our staff worked hard to review the security practices we already had in place, and how we could work to improve them,” Green said. “We are extremely grateful for the recognition.”
Green noted the school has added additional security cameras on site in recent years.
“We also participate in different security and safety drills throughout the year to make sure our students and staff are prepared for any type of emergency.”
Green continued, “We also have a wonderful School Resource Officer (Mike Smith). His presence on campus has made a difference and we want to thank the system for making this partnership possible.”
SHS Principal Chad Murphy said the school takes pride in instilling a safe environment for students and faculty.
“We are thrilled to receive the certificate from the attorney general, and are really proud to accept it.” Bell said. “We have worked hard to strengthen the culture and sense of security on campus.”
Murphy added the school also focused on online security.
“It’s important that students are aware of the dangers,” he said.
In return, the school has seen a decrease in discipline.
“Since becoming more aware of school safety, students have become more supportive of one another,” Murphy said. “They have really rallied behind each other and are proud to be Aggies.”
These new categories are in addition to the traditional safe school awards for each public school district and for a private school.
In March, Nichols-Lawson Middle School received the Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence for the second year in a row.
“The safety of our schoolchildren is a vital matter foremost in all of our minds and hearts, and this year we have enhanced the Safe Schools Initiative Awards to encourage and honor more of those who have implemented strong programs to protect our students, teachers and other staff,” Marshall said. “These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society. Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”
