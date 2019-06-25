SYLACAUGA — Fourth-graders from Pinecrest Elementary School on Monday presented a collection of children’s books on Alabama history to the B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
These books are extra special because they were written by the Pinecrest students themselves. The project was funded by a state grant when Pinecrest was selected as one of 200 schools in the state named as an Alabama Bicentennial School.
The book project was the vision of the school’s fourth-grade teachers who wanted students to learn about the many stories of the history, people and landmarks of the state. They guided the students in using the many resources available, including the B.B. Comer Memorial Library, to research the diverse and distinct background of Alabama. The Alabama history-based children’s books were created and published by the Pinecrest fourth-graders, and donated to the media centers of Indian Valley Elementary and Pinecrest Elementary, in addition to the city library, for circulation. Local art teachers also were involved by assisting the students with illustrating the books.
The collection of books created by the Pinecrest students is in four volumes: “Famous Alabamians: Athletes,” “Famous Alabamians: Past and Present,” “Famous Alabamians: Musicians and Performers,” and “The ABCs of Alabama.”
Tremarked, “Every year our fourth-graders do a living Wax Museum, where students research the lives of famous Alabamians, and become that person in the telling of their history,” teacher Amanda Bolton said. “I am not originally from Alabama, but I have learned a lot about the state through this project. Our students are presenting these books to the B.B. Comer Memorial Library to help instill a sense of local pride and encourage more children to become interested in our history.”
This project will be the hallmark of children’s books at the local library. Check out one of these four volumes and learn more about Alabama from the research of these young writers.