SYLACAUGA – The 64-year-old crossing guard struck by a vehicle while on his post at Pinecrest Elementary School on Feb. 20 has died from his injuries.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson said Ronald Dale “Ronnie” Golden died May 1 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Golden was hit by a 2010 Kia Forte, a sports utility vehicle.
At the time of the accident, Johnson said Golden was struck as the vehicle was traveling through the school zone. The police chief said Thursday no charges will be filed against the driver.
“It was just an accident,” he said.
Golden had been treated at UAB since the accident.
At the time of the accident, Johnson said the crossing guard’s injuries were initially thought to be minor on the scene; however, after a short period of time, “Mr. Golden was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center and was eventually transported to UAB.”
Johnson said Golden at that time was in stable condition while remaining in critical care.
Crossing guards for City Schools are hired through the Police Department. Golden had worked as the crossing guard at Pinecrest for more than six years.
Golden’s funeral was Monday. He is survived by two sons, Rodney Eugene Golden and Tommy Dale Golden; a daughter, Mary Ann Golden; niece, Connie Brooks; brother, Richard Robinson; and sister, Elizabeth Banks.